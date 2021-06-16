Glenview Trust Co Buys 1,573 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,891. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

