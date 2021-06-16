Glenview Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS IYJ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.02. 67,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.