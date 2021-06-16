Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.55. 59,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,696. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.89. The stock has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.