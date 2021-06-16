Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $36.11.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.