Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $36.11.

