Glenview Trust Co Has $1.97 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,177 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

AIG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 57,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,095. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

