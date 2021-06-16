Glenview Trust Co Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,999. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.14 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

