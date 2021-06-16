Glenview Trust Co Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,277 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 189,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,052. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

