Glenview Trust Co Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,376.75. 3,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,002.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,415.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

