Glenview Trust Co Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.17 and a 12-month high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

