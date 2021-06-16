Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $61.76. 249,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,943,138. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.