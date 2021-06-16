Glenview Trust Co Sells 3,570 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.91. 38,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

