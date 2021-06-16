Glenview Trust Co Sells 5,479 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

eBay stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 186,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,833. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

