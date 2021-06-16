Glenview Trust Co Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.66. 673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,433. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $150.52 and a 52-week high of $201.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.08.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

