Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. 5,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.