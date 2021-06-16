Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $131,748.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.46 or 0.00766780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.34 or 0.07752530 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

