Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 792,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 999,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Shares of GLBS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,019. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $73.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.