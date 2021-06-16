GoByte One Day Volume Reaches $344.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $475,521.79 and approximately $344.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

