Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.12. 1,044,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,693,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

