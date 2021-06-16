Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,610 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical comprises about 3.2% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 396.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $72.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,483. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

