Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.32

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 25371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOGL. BTIG Research upped their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 261.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 106.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

