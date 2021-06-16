Golem (GLM) Market Cap Reaches $290.57 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Golem has a market cap of $290.57 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Profile

Golem is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

