Gourmet Galaxy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $701,484.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $701,484.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.85 or 0.00757518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00082843 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.05 or 0.07690126 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

