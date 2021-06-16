Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 1,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gracell Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The company has a market cap of $939.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $17,287,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

