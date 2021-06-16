Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,741 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,298.45. 10,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,350.19. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.