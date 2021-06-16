Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,347 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 143.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,328,000 after purchasing an additional 580,529 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 40.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,565,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,548,000 after acquiring an additional 453,988 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 119.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 337,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 261,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

ATVI traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,663. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

