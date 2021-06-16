Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.33. The stock had a trading volume of 40,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.96, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.19. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

