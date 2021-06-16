Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,679.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 157,421 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.32. 438,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106,210. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 132.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

