Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.08. 382,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,218. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

