Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,148 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,558,002. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.19. The stock had a trading volume of 164,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,740. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $158.18 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

