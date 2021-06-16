Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 725,010 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 274.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 989,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,010 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for about 1.2% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.29% of Baidu worth $215,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.17. 150,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,705,194. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CLSA cut their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

