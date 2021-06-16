Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 913,461 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 183.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.76% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $66,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $64,582,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJRD. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 2,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.99. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

