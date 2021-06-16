Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $139.39 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $139,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $1,815,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

Shares of WLTW traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,842. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

