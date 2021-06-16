Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $252.91 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,063 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $252,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 223,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 96,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,924,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

