Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $44.04 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,196 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.29% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $44,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.95.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $10.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.29. 29,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,612. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

