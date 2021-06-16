Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,334 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Infosys worth $50,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after buying an additional 187,830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

INFY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. 83,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877,938. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.