Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $40,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,590,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 23,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,869,000 after buying an additional 293,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 44,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,038. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

