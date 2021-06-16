Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 2.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Anthem worth $371,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.