Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,489 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,416 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of HP worth $42,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in HP by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in HP by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in HP by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $6,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. 226,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,052. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

