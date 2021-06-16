Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531,332 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of IHS Markit worth $107,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 99,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after acquiring an additional 187,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

