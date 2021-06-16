Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,392,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,277 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.7% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of The Coca-Cola worth $495,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

KO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.10. 253,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,096,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

