Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,527 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 302,127 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.34% of Xilinx worth $103,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

XLNX traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

