Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 177,323 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,851,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,323 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.44% of GrafTech International worth $47,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after buying an additional 9,668,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,990,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 93.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,580,000 after buying an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GrafTech International by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,142,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,873,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,149,000 after buying an additional 96,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 65,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

EAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

