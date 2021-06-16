Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 32,127 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,127 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.9% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Medtronic worth $352,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

