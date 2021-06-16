Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 50,487 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,487 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.46% of Otis Worldwide worth $134,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.92. 19,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,539. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

