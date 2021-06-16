Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 769,335 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 769,335 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of NetEase worth $110,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,013,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in NetEase by 277.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 46,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTES. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.85. 43,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,553. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.64. The company has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

