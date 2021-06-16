Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 91,257 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 91,257 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $547,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.41. The company had a trading volume of 84,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,105. The company has a market capitalization of $378.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $285.57 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.62%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.