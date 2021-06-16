Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $37.94 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,937,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Kansas City Southern as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.39. 9,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

