Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 631,299 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,181,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sunrun as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after buying an additional 333,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after buying an additional 92,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. 541,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,626,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,368,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,132 shares of company stock valued at $12,904,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

