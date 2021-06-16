Graphlinq Protocol Price Reaches $0.0328 on Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and $603,319.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

