Gravity Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity has a total market cap of $162,521.49 and $1.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gravity has traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00144587 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.25 or 0.00932777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,227.61 or 1.00180325 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.